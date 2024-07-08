Man Shot During Confrontation At Tulsa Gas Station Dies At Hospital

A 45-year-old man died at the hospital on Saturday after Tulsa Police said he was shot during a confrontation with his estranged wife at a gas station near 11th and Sheridan last week.

A man has died one week after being shot during a confrontation with his estranged wife at a Tulsa gas station.

Tulsa Police identified the man as 45-year-old Daniel Matute.

Police said the shooting happened at a QuikTrip near 11th and Sheridan around 7 p.m. on July 1. Investigators said that the man approached his estranged wife who had a group of friends with her.

They said someone in the wife's group of friends pulled a gun and asked her husband to step back and put his gun down.

Witnesses said the husband instead pointed his own weapon at that friend, and he was then shot twice. The woman has a protective order against her husband, according to officers.

The man was sent to the hospital and died on Saturday, July 6.

No arrests have been made.

QuikTrip released a statement about the investigation on Tuesday.

“Our top priority is always the safety of our employees and customers, and we take this responsibility very seriously. We are working closely with Tulsa PD and will continue to assist with their ongoing investigation into the incident that took place Monday evening at our location near 11th and Sheridan. We will continue to take necessary and appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, customers, and communities we serve.”





