Tulsa’s Gathering Place Featured In National Geographic Travel Book

Gathering Place is now a part of a National Geographic travel book. The 'Here Not There' book explores vacation spots around the world and includes the park as an option.

By: News On 6

-

Gathering Place is now a part of a National Geographic travel book.

The 'Here Not There' book explores vacation spots around the world and includes the park as an option.

Gathering Place will be featured alongside a hundred other travel destinations in National Geographic's newest book. 'Here Not There' highlights unexpected vacation spots that are also affordable.

It highlights Gathering Place as an urban green space, even comparing it to New York City's Central Park.

Julio Baldin is the Executive Director of the park and says it's great to see the Gathering Place continue to get recognition like this.

"Ever since I was a young guy, National Geographic has been a really important resource for all things green and great and exciting, not just throughout our country but the world, so it was really exciting when they came and visited Gathering Place and were blown away by the space," Badin said.

From the paddle boats to the unique playgrounds, there's something for everyone in Amy Gallagher's family. She visited from out of town and says it's the perfect spot for her children.

"We are definitely going to be coming back because just from the small amount of time we have spent here, I can see why there's this national acclaim because it's a super stellar project. I mean, families are just so happy," she said.

The book is on sale, and the author will be returning to Tulsa in the fall.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news