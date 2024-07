The University of Tulsa officially introduced new athletic director Justin Moore on Monday. Moore comes to TU from Texas A&M, and replaces the retiring Rick Dickson.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

The University of Tulsa officially introduced new athletic director Justin Moore on Monday. Moore officially taking over AD duties for Rick Dickson, who is retiring. Moore most recently served as the executive deputy athletics director and chief operating officer of Texas A&M Athletics.

Here is Moore's press conference from Monday afternoon at Chapman Stadium.