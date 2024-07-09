OKC Thunder Announce Preseason Game At BOK Center

The OKC Thunder will play a preseason game at the BOK Center against the New Zealand Breakers in October, the team announced.

Tuesday, July 9th 2024, 3:15 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The game is on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. at Tulsa's BOK Center.

It's the 15th Thunder preseason game in Tulsa and the second preseason game for the team.

The Breakers are a member of the NBL.

The entire 2024 preseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

For ticket information, visit okcthunder.com.

