By: News On 6

Crews rescued a woman trapped in the Arkansas river Wednesday morning.

Police said the woman went into the water to cool off, but went to far out. Unable to swim the woman held on to a log until crews were able to rescue her.

The woman was transported to the hospital to get checked out. No injuries were reported.