Tulsa Woman Charged With Child Neglect After 2-Year-Old Nearly Dies From Overdose

A Tulsa woman is charged with child neglect after her two-year-old daughter overdosed on cocaine and fentanyl and nearly died.

By: News On 6

Investigators said Demetrius Fields called 911 because her daughter was struggling to breathe.

Police said the girl was near death when taken to the hospital and given two doses of Narcan in the ambulance. That helped the girl recover, authorities say.

Police said when Fields was pregnant, she tested positive for methadone, opiates, oxycodone, THC and benzos and that the baby's cord blood was also positive for drugs.