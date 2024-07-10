Owasso 96th Street Construction Project To Begin Monday

The City of Owasso’s plan to improve the area includes adding several new turning lanes to get onto the highway and roads leading to businesses. Improvements are also coming to the Owasso Expressway service road.

A big road construction project is coming to a busy stretch of roadway in Owasso. Drivers are hopeful the improvements will ease up traffic.

The city says more than 30,000 cars pass through 96th Street North along 129th East Avenue through Highway 169 every day. With two stop lights placed within 150 feet of each other, it does not take long for traffic and frustration to build.

“It’s very busy, there is a lot of wrecks here,” said Shelbi Fritz, a frequent traveler in the area. “Everybody’s getting off the highway, getting on the highway right here.”

Some drivers like Troy Lovvorn have to brave the busy area to get to work. He sees the congestion at its worst.

“It just gets crazy packed,” said Lovvorn. “It’s hard to turn. It’s hard to go across because people are running lights.”

The City of Owasso’s plan to improve the area includes adding several new turning lanes to get onto the highway and roads leading to businesses. Improvements are also coming to the Owasso Expressway service road.

“There’ll be new traffic signals, all new equipment—radar equipment, electronic equipment—and a new timing program that will occur to improve the flow of traffic through these two intersections,” said Rogers Stevens, senior operations director for the City of Owasso.

Stevens says these upgrades are necessary as the city continues to grow.

“With the increased volume of traffic, and knowing that the volume is going to crease in the coming years, we knew we had to get these improvements underway,” said Stevens.

While construction will cause some lane closures and delays, the city knows it will be a big improvement for the years to come.

The project is scheduled to start July 15th, with the first phase expected to finish by the end of the year. Future projects include improving 96th Street North west of the highway.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation also has plans to upgrade the bridge along 96th Street North over Highway 169 in the coming years.