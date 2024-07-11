Kasey Alert In Effect For Woman, 24, Last Seen In LeFlore County

A Kasey Alert is active for a 24-year-old woman last seen in LeFlore County on Sunday.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Harmoni Gail Jacks was last seen around 3:30 a.m. driving towards Arkoma from Pocola.

Her vehicle is a red 2012 Nissan Altima with Oklahoma tag JYD879.

She's about 5 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with red hair and blue eyes, OHP reports.

OHP said she went missing under suspicious circumstances.

Call 911 if you have information on her location.

People are eligible for a Kasey Alert if they are between 18 and 59 years old, and law enforcement has determined this person is critically missing.

Critically missing means there is a reason to believe they could be in danger, either abducted or held against their will.

The law was named in honor of Kasey Russell, who went missing in 2016 from Tahlequah and was later found dead.

The Cherokee Marshal Service says alerts are crucial in the early stages of missing person cases.

“The first 48 hours is going to be the most valuable time that we have to find somebody; it creates a smaller area that we can search,” said Bronson McNeil, the lead investigator from the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service on the Trey Glass case.

Russell was a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.