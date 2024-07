Tulsa County deputies are looking for a man they said led them on a short chase near Charles Page and the Gilcrease Expressway near Sand Springs on Wednesday.

By: News On 6

Deputies say around 2:30 p.m., the suspect jumped out of his car and started running between houses.

They said they lost track of him but think they know who he is and he has warrants.