Former Nowata Co. Deputy Arrested, Accusing Of Embezzling Weapons From Sheriff's Office

OSBI agents arrested a former Nowata County deputy after investigators said he took guns from the sheriff's office.

By: News On 6

OSBI agents arrested a former Nowata County deputy after investigators said he took guns from the sheriff's office.

Agents said the sheriff's office asked for an investigation in 2018 when someone realized six guns were missing.

They said the investigation pointed to Thomas Campbell.

Agents said they found one of the missing guns at Campbell's house.

He was then arrested on an embezzlement complaint.