Back-To-School Vaccines: Oklahoma Group Offers Free Services For Kids

Leaders with the Oklahoma Caring Van said their unit runs year-round and provides immunizations to children entering Pre-K, Kindergarten and 7th grade.

An Oklahoma group is providing free health services to families in Tulsa on Friday, July 12.

The Oklahoma Caring Van said its goal is to provide immunizations to Oklahoma families who may face barriers in accessing healthcare services.

The program is available for children six weeks and older who are uninsured, eligible for Medicaid, or are of Native American descent.

Specialist Fernando Guillen said they administer vaccines to more than 10,000 kids every year and serve nearly 2,000 kids during the back-to-school season.

“We’re going to have all the vaccinations that the schools are requiring for kids. When I say all the vaccinations, I mean all those required by Oklahoma law like Tetanus, measles, mumps, Varicella, Hepatitis A, etc.,” Guillen said.

The immunizations are on a first-come, first-served basis. A parent or guardian must be present to provide current vaccination records and complete the necessary paperwork.

The Oklahoma Caring Van will be at the WIC office near 61st and Peoria on July 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and at El Centro near 31st and Memorial on July 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click the link to view the full schedule: https://www.oklahomacaringfoundation.org/pdf/july-tulsa-public-calendar-2024.pdf