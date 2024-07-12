Man Accused Of Leaving Scene Of Car Crash In Tulsa

Tulsa Police said they are looking for a man accused of crashing into two cars near 36th Street North and Peoria and then leaving the scene.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Police said they are looking for a man accused of crashing into two cars near 36th Street North and Peoria and then leaving the scene.

The driver crashed into an SUV and a Dodge Charger around midnight on Friday, police said.

Passengers were inside both cars that were hit, but nobody was hurt, according to police.

After the crash the driver ran from the scene, officers said.

All three cars involved in this incident were significantly damaged, investigators said.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.