Every Friday we like to highlight our Pet of the Week and this time we have two! Mee Frangipani, a cattle dog mix, and Tutti Frutti, a terrier mix.

By: News On 6

These are Frangipani, a cattle dog mix, and Tutti Frutti, a terrier mix. Both are very sweet and love to play. They also have brothers and sisters up for adoption. If you would like to adopt either or both call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.