The inter-tribal council says tribal membership cards, which often serve as fishing and hunting licenses, will be respected by the other tribes.

By: News On 6

Tribal members of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Muscogee, Chickasaw, and Seminole nations will soon be able to hunt and fish in the other tribes' areas.

The council says the agreement will help them collaborate on wildlife management and manage natural resources.