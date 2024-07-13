2 Missing Teenagers Located Safe By Tulsa Police

Saturday, July 13th 2024, 11:29 am
Two missing teens were located safe and returned to their parents on Saturday, Tulsa Police said.
The Tulsa Police Department said the 14 and 15-year-old were reported missing and last seen on Friday afternoon.
It turns out that they went to their mother's ex-boyfriend's house to ask for money and that's where police said officers caught up with them.
Police said no crime was committed, nobody was arrested.
July 13th, 2024
July 10th, 2024
July 10th, 2024
July 14th, 2024
July 14th, 2024