2 Missing Teenagers Located Safe By Tulsa Police

By: News On 6

Two missing teens were located safe and returned to their parents on Saturday, Tulsa Police said.

The Tulsa Police Department said the 14 and 15-year-old were reported missing and last seen on Friday afternoon.

It turns out that they went to their mother's ex-boyfriend's house to ask for money and that's where police said officers caught up with them.

Police said no crime was committed, nobody was arrested.