By: News On 6

An undercover sting operation led to the arrest of a man in Skiatook on Thursday.

Skiatook Police said Samuel Redmond Gile is in custody and accused of attempting to meet with an underage female for sex.

He's facing charges of lewd proposals to a minor, showing obscene material to a child and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.