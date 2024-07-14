Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Making Lewd Proposals To A Minor

A Tulsa man is in custody accused of trying to meet with a minor for sexual reasons by Mayes County investigators.

Sunday, July 14th 2024, 11:22 am

By: News On 6


Deputies arrested George Mathu on Friday during an operation with the Child Exploitation Unit.

The sheriff's office said Mathu was texting a minor and agreed to meet up with the child.

Deputies said they stopped Mathu and arrested him with help from Pryor Creek Police and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.

He's facing multiple charges including lewd proposals to a child.

