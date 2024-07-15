Volunteers Drop Off Signatures For State Question 832

Supporters of a state question to raise the minimum wage in Oklahoma say they collected nearly 180,000 signatures. That's about double the signatures needed to get state question 832 on the ballot.

Volunteers dropped off boxes full of signatures at the secretary of state's office on Monday.

If approved, 832 would immediately raise Oklahoma's minimum wage from $7.25 to $9 an hour.

The rate would then increase to $15 an hour by 2030.

