USA BMX Olympian Team Training In Tulsa

Team USA's BMX racing team is getting some practice and conditioning in at the USA BMX headquarters just north of downtown. They say the Tulsa facility is perfect to get them ready for Paris.

By: News On 6

-

BMX Olympians are training in Tulsa ahead of the summer games in Paris.

Team USA's BMX racing team is getting some practice and conditioning in at the USA BMX headquarters just north of downtown.

The BMX racing team is made up of five racers. They say the Tulsa facility is perfect to get them ready for Paris.

"We utilize this facility often; it has everything we need to train and be the best, so we're very grateful for that," said USA BMX racer Daleny Vaughn.

BMX racing has been in the Olympics since 2008.

The races are on August 1st and 2nd.