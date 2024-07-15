Oklahomans Anticipate Trump's Speech At Republican National Convention

Oklahomans in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention say they are looking forward to hearing from former President Trump later this week.

The state Republican party says nearly 200 Oklahomans are in Milwaukee for the convention.

On Monday, the party officially selected Donald Trump as the nominee for November's general election, and we now know who else will be on the ticket.

Among the Oklahoma Republicans in Milwaukee include state GOP executive director Stan Stevens.

This week, his job is to make sure the Oklahoma delegates get to and from the venue and help coordinate speakers.

Stevens says it has been inspiring to be at the convention just days after the assassination attempt on former President Trump. He says the attempt will be remembered as one of the most historic moments in U.S. history.

"The shot of him with his fist in the air, at least for our folks, has been really inspiring and exciting, so everybody's energized and happy to be here," Stevens said.

Stevens is also celebrating Trump's pick of Ohio Senator J.D. Vance to serve as his running mate. He says Vance's youth and demeanor should appeal to voters.