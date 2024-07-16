Man In Custody After Confronting Tulsa Police Officer For Alleged Speeding

A man who accused a Tulsa Police Officer of speeding on his way home is arrested after police said he had an active warrant for his arrest.

By: News On 6

-

A man who accused a Tulsa Police Officer of speeding on his way home is arrested after police said he had an active warrant for his arrest.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said an off-duty TPD officer was on his way home in Rogers County after his shift Friday night.

He said a man pulled along the officer and made several angry gestures.

Sheriff Walton said the officer pulled over and the man accused him of speeding.

The officer got the man's information and told him he could file a complaint at a nearby Verdigris Police Department.

That officer gave the man's name to the Rogers County Sheriff's Office, who found the man was a convicted sex offender with an active warrant for his arrest.

Sheriff Walton said there is a safe way to file complaints against officers.

"Obtaining the unit number on that vehicle, calling the police department, telling them I observed this at this time at this location and that will be investigated I promise," Sheriff Walton said.

He said officers found the man with an active warrant at his home in Claremore and he was taken into custody.