Oklahoma Delegates Describe First Day Of RNC

Two days after the deadly rally and attempt on former President Donald Trump's life, the RNC is packed with Republicans ready for November.

-

Two days after the deadly rally and attempt on former President Donald Trump's life, the RNC is packed with Republicans ready for November.

"It's absolutely electric. I mean, right now, the crowd went crazy. The pick of JD Vance was a great vice president pick,” State Representative Jon Echols said.

Among the crowd, are Oklahomans like Rep. Echols, who is also a delegate. He said the assassination attempt has affected the mood in Milwaukee.

"There's just a feeling that this race is over. We have one president that survived an assassination attempt. Another president that has a hard time walking downstairs,” Echols said.

Aside from the VP news, the first day of the RNC also included the official vote by delegates from each state.

Charles Sublett and his wife Julia made the trip from Tulsa.

"We're just so proud and happy to be here, representing Oklahoma, the reddest of the red states,” Charles said.

Julia is serving as a delegate, and Charles is an alternate.

While the crowd is excited about what's ahead, the weight of Saturday's rally is still on everyone's mind.

"It was really like a miracle. It's hard to believe we came so close to that being a total disaster. You know we've got enough problems in this country without having something like that happening. So thank goodness for Donald Trump,” Sublett said.

"We're blessed that the president's alive and no matter who the president is, that's what everybody wants. And we're excited to hear him speak,” Rep. Echols said.

Representative Echols said he is anticipating Trump's speech on Thursday to reflect a message of unity after the former president told the Washington Examiner he re-wrote the speech after the shooting.