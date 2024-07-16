Tulsa Health Dept. Discussing 5-Year Health Improvement Plan

The Tulsa Health Department is scheduled to host a meeting Tuesday morning to discuss some of the top health priorities for residents in Tulsa County.

THD officials said the meeting involves what the health department calls “CHIP” which stands for "Community Health Improvement Plan."

CHIP is a five-year plan to improve the health and well-being of residents in Tulsa County, according to the department. Currently, THD is in year two of the plan, which has been divided into three three different categories to address the top health concerns in Tulsa County.

Those concerns include stress and mental health, chronic disease risk factors and management, and lastly, healthy and affordable housing.

The department said they have used data to determine what was most important to people in the community.

Christina Seymour, project manager for the department, said health experts will focus on chronic diseases at Tuesday's meeting.

“We’ll have a data presentation by the Tulsa Health Department," Seymour said. "We have panelist from a variety of healthcare systems: Morton, Ascension St. John, OSU Medical Center, and then those experts are going to let you know what they’re saying in their space spaces."

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the North Regional Health and Wellness Center.