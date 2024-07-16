Oklahoma Health Leaders Raise Awareness For National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

July is National 'Minority Mental Health Awareness' month and Oklahoma health leaders are putting a spotlight on issues impacting minority communities.

Health leaders said that there can be a disconnect between minorities and health agencies that can often affect their treatment.

Stephanie Roberts with the Mental Health Association Oklahoma said for some minorities mental health issues can lead to them being homeless or having trouble socializing. A 2020 study done by the State Health Department shows non-Hispanic or multi-racial people struggled with their mental health 14 days or more per month.

Roberts said African Americans in Oklahoma made up more than 20 percent of people who identified with having mental health issues.

"And these individuals also had the lowest percentage rate of being health insured, health care insured," Roberts said. "So there was a lack of healthcare equity in Oklahoma in 2020 with minorities that could not access mental health treatment because they were uninsured.

Roberts said some resources for those experiencing mental health issues in Tulsa include 12 & 12 Inc. and the Tulsa Behavior Health Center.







