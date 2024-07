Mental health is important for kids, who can often struggle with life changes and pressures at school. News On 6 talked with Doctor Stevan Lahr with Family and Children's Services about ways that parents can help their children’s mental health.

By: News On 6

Mental health is important for kids, who can often struggle with life changes and pressures at school.

News On 6 talked with Doctor Stevan Lahr with Family and Children's Services about ways that parents can help their children’s mental health.