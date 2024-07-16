Tulsa Hosts Send-Off Party For BMX Olympians Heading To Paris

Much of the preparation for the Olympics has taken place right here at the BMX headquarters in Tulsa.

BMX fans in Tulsa are getting ready to send off five riders as they leave for the 2024 Summer Olympics. They've put in a lot of hard work to get to this point.

The party is underway, with racing fans coming by to wish these athletes the best as they head to Paris to represent the United States.

Much of the preparation for the Olympics has taken place right here at the BMX headquarters in Tulsa.

Right now, people are getting the chance to ask the athletes questions and even get a signed Team USA BMX poster.

Four members of the team are here on Tuesday, including Montana native Cameron Wood.

At only 22 years old, this is his first time competing in the Olympics. He says it has been years of hard work, and representing his country on the biggest stage is a dream come true.

"It's everything I've ever dreamed about, to do it at the very highest level of sport, it's going to be a very memorable experience," said Cameron Wood, Pro BMX Racer.

You've still got time to get out and wish these Olympians well. The festivities go on until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the BMX headquarters near downtown Tulsa.

These athletes are set to compete in Paris on August 1st and 2nd.