'Keeping Our Students Safe': New Oklahoma Law Enhancing School Safety In Effect

House Bill 4073, also known as Alyssa's Law, went into effect this month. The new law is named after Alyssa Alhadeff, who was killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida school shooting.

House Bill 4073, also known as Alyssa's Law, went into effect this month. The new law is named after Alyssa Alhadeff, who was killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida school shooting.

In some cases, calling 911 isn’t fast enough. Alyssa's Law means a panic alert button will be required in every Oklahoma school starting this fall. It could be a system through a phone or a button on a desk.

“It’s a device that allows you to directly contact the first responders, police, fire, ambulance, whatever that might be,” said Ron Siegenthaler.

He pushed for this law to pass and owns a system called 911GeoFence.

Districts don't have to use his system, but theirs must meet a set of requirements. It must be able to make contact with 911 through some form, locate where the problem is, and communicate with the responders.

“In our case, once we connect with the responders, we’ll offer three-way communication,” said Siegenthaler.

While larger school districts, like Tulsa, Union, and Jenks already have systems in place.

In a statement, Tulsa Public Schools said, in part, "Tulsa Public Schools previously instituted enhanced safety systems and procedures (as of 2023) that include early/rapid alert systems, and we’ve received every indication that these measures are in compliance with the provisions of Alyssa’s Law."

Siegenthaler says the law makes it an even playing field for smaller schools in the state.

“If you have a child going to school in Wilson, Oklahoma, you want them to have the same protection the children in Jenks have,” said Siegenthaler.

At Preston High School, one hallway connects all the classrooms together, and even though everything and everyone is so close knit, staff are still very aware of potential concerns.

“As a rural school, we think we just know everybody, but that's not true anymore,” said Cassie Jones.

As the IT coordinator for Preston Public Schools, Jones helped to implement a cell phone app called the RAVE Panic Alert Button in the district.

She finds comfort in knowing every school, including those in rural districts like hers, will have something similar.

“I think the more we can be proactive towards school safety and keeping our students safe, we need to be in that direction,” said Jones.