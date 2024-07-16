Man Receives 4-Year Prison Sentence For Domestic Assault, Strangulation

An affidavit said Mario Verner grabbed a woman by the throat, threw her to the ground and pointed a gun at her.

By: News On 6

A man on a suspended sentence in two other cases has been sentenced to four years in prison for domestic assault and strangulation.

He then kicked in a bathroom door where the victim's sister was protecting the children and hit her in the head.

The records said the children ran to a neighbor's house while Verner was trying to kill their mother.