'If You Have Any Damage Whatsoever': Claremore Encourages Tornado Victims To File With FEMA

The City of Claremore is encouraging tornado victims to apply for federal aid.

By: News On 6

It says many people filed with FEMA early on but the agency needed more information and sent follow-up letters, but those letters have not been answered.

The city manager said even if insurance is covering damage, people should still apply.

"If you have any damage whatsoever, period. Even if your insurance has already come in and taken care of it, if there was a gap in the coverage, if there was something they didn't cover, if there was damage to a property, if an RV anything."

People have to file by Aug. 14th and can file online, through the FEMA app, by calling FEMA or by going in person to the recovery center at the Rogers County Health Department.