Oklahoma State Adds Punters, Kickers Coach To Football Staff

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has added Sean Snyder to Cowboys football staff.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has appointed Sean Snyder as the new punters and kickers coach for Cowboy football.

Snyder joined the team after serving as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach at Kansas in 2023, where he contributed to the special teams.

Gundy expressed excitement about Snyder's extensive experience with kickers, punters, and special teams.

“Sean brings years of experience with kickers and punters and special teams concepts,” Gundy said. “We’re really excited about what he brings to our coaching staff.”

Prior to Kansas, Snyder was the special teams coordinator at Illinois in 2022 and at USC from 2020-2021. He spent nearly 30 years at Kansas State, where he played punter and held various coaching and administrative roles, including special teams coordinator from 2011-2018.

Under Snyder, Kansas State achieved notable success in special teams, ranking in the Top 15 of ESPN’s Special Teams Efficiency five times, including first place in 2017. He received multiple accolades, including National Special Teams Coordinator of the Year in 2015 and 2017, and coached several Big 12 Special Teams Players of the Year.

Snyder was a consensus All-American punter in 1992 and was inducted into Kansas State's Ring of Honor in 2002 and its Hall of Fame in 2016. He holds a bachelor's degree in money and banking from Kansas State and has experience with the NFL as a free agent.