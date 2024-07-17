Elementary Students Learning Soccer From TU Players

Lindbergh Elementary Football Club helps kid grow their skills as soccer players by learning from University of Tulsa soccer players.

To grow as a player, these athletes have to practice drills and listen to their coaches like Ian McIntosh, TU player.

McIntosh is using his expertise to teach these kids how to kick the ball while also having fun.

McIntosh and other members of the TU soccer team volunteer their time to the Lindbergh Elementary Football Club not only during the summer but during the school year as well.

"Just being able to have an impact on others is such an important part of my own beliefs, the teams’ beliefs, so that's why we make the time for it,” McIntosh said.

Even though the team is busy preparing for their own season, this is their way to give back.

Keely Flynn, P.E Teacher at Lindbergh Elementary, started the club a year ago, and it's already making a huge impact on her students.

"We have kids that struggle with getting into the classroom, and now, especially that we have partnered with TU, they get so excited, and they get up and get their parents and say we are going to school today,” Flynn said.

Yahir, a third grader, comes here for coaches.

"The TU Soccer players,” Yahir said. “He's fun, and he looks like a real soccer player."

Real soccer players not only giving pointers on the pitch, but in life too.

"Hopefully, just being a good role model, so this is something that they want to do. Not just play soccer but at the end of the day that they want to go to college,” McIntosh said. “They can see us having fun in college playing soccer in college, and hopefully, it inspires some of them to make that decision to further their education."

