Full Video: VP Nominee J.D. Vance Delivers Nomination Speech At RNC

Sen. J.D. Vance delivered his first speech as the Republican VP nominee on Wednesday at the RNC in Milwaukee.

By: Associated Press

-

Vance made a pledge to voters: “I pledge to every American, no matter your party, I will give you everything I have.”

He added, “To serve you and to make this country a place where every dream you have for yourself, your family and your country will be possible once again.”

After the speech, Vance’s extended family flooded the stage to an unusual song for a Republican convention – Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow.”

The song became a political staple in 1992 when a very different young politician from a humble background ran for national office. That was Bill Clinton, who is, of course, a Democrat.



