Tulsa Men's Basketball Holds Annual Eric Konkol Camp

Campers met for the annual Junior Golden Hurricane Co-ed Camp with the Tulsa Men's Basketball program.

-

The TU men's basketball program held the annual Eric Konkol basketball camp this week.

Doc Conroy said he learned a lot from the camp where his dad, Duffy, is the assistant men's basketball coach.

"That you can always improve and that you can always learn more than you already know."

He also was able to help fellow campers improve as well.

"I told them to keep going towards the basket and aim it up instead of trying to chunk the ball," Doc added.

Kaelyn Wolfe, Josh Wolfe's daughter, also had a fun time at the camp.

"I learned more how to shoot and dribble," said Kaelyn.

Coach Conroy's other son, Barron, learned more about mental toughness rather than ball skills.

"Just try your hardest," Barron said.

Eric Konkol's youngest son, Ryan, practices with the men's team throughout the week but is thankful to have learned the basics again.

"I learned a lot of stuff. I learned how to perfect ball handling and get my shot better from Matt. Matt taught me a lot of stuff."