Tahlequah Family Frustrated; Say Company Told Them Solar Panels Would Work With City But Don’t

A Tahlequah family says they are out more than $20,000 after buying more than a dozen solar panels for their house, they can’t use.

They say the company told them they would be able to get solar credits from the city, but the city says that’s not true.

Jacquelynn Osborne says they thought these solar panels would help them save money on energy costs.

The Osbornes bought the solar panels from Texoma Solar Solutions out of Durant.

They say the company told them they would be able to get energy credits through the City of Tahlequah through the Tahlequah Public Works Authority.

But Tahlequah says it doesn’t have the meters to do this, so the Osbornes can’t build up credits to use when the sun isn’t shining.

“It’s not beneficial, monetarily, without the net metering and the bi-directional meter and feeding back into the city and getting those credits,” said Luke Osborne. “It is not financially worth it.”

The Osbornes say the company also promised they would pay for their electric bills for 17 months OR until the City of Tahlequah installed the right meters.

But, then the company closed and re-opened under a new name, Sunset Solar.

Sunset Solar has also shut down and has an F-rating with the Better Business Bureau.

The Osbornes say they only received three months of payments.

“I was upset. I was angry,” said Jacquelynn Osborne.

“I felt ignorant,” said Luke Osborne. “Just an empty stomach. Heart just dropped.”

The Osbornes say they were told that when the green light is on it means the solar panels were working.

The light is green, but with no changes to their energy bills, they aren’t sure that’s the case.

The owner of Texoma Solar Solutions, Anthony DeVore, says the issue is with the city not having the meters to allow people to build energy credits.

He sent News On 6 a statement that says in full:

“Mrs. Osborne received the proper equipment and installation from Texoma Solar as stated in her contract. Texoma Solar did make the promotional 6 months of payments as advertised. Texoma Solar is no longer in business and has been dissolved. However, The real problem is the city of Tahlequah electric that gives their customers no benefits for their solar production like OG&E and other major electric companies in the state of Oklahoma. This in essence is stealing electricity from their own customers. This issue needs to be addressed before more people become victims of their own electric company. “

The Osbornes filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.

The AG says it is investigating.

The Osbornes now have this advice to people looking to invest in solar panels.

“Do research on the company,” said Jacquelynn Osborne. “Check, make sure that they’re BBB accredited. Check the website you’re dealing with.”

“You need to check with your city to make sure that it is something for your city,” said Luke Osborne. “That was something at first I didn’t realize is that it’s not U.S. wide.”

The Tahlequah Public Works Authority tells News On 6 they will see if they can help the Osbornes out.

TPWA says people should ask the following questions when it comes to purchasing a solar system.

How long have you been in business? Can you provide me with local references? Is it possible to view successful installations? May I speak with any of your former customers? Does your company carry general liability insurance, professional liability insurance, workers compensation? What do I do if the equipment is defective or short lived? Are there any tax credits I can qualify for and who files this paperwork? How can I monitor the output of my solar panels? Is it possible the solar panels can cause damage to my roof? If so, does your company take responsibility for the repairs?





TPWA says once you decide solar is the right choice for you, the next steps are to have your solar contractor contact your current electric provider to be sure the system can be interconnected to the local system properly.

They say you should ask the following questions to your solar contractor.

Is the price a fixed price or an estimate? If problems arise with installation, will you charge extra to fix the problem? If so, what does this process look like? Does the bid include a specific time frame to complete the solar project? What is the warranty and how do I file a warranty claim? Will there be a lien placed on my property or home? What other contract related paperwork will I receive? Are there any expected operational or maintenance costs projected monthly, annually, lifetime, etc.?





TPWA also says that customers will get a bill from their current electric provider, and if the solar panels power 100% of the home energy needs, the customer will still receive a bill with an electric availability charge.