Body Recovered In Sand Springs, Investigation Underway

A body was recovered near the Arkansas River in Sand Springs on Saturday, police confirmed.

Sunday, July 21st 2024, 8:38 am

By: News On 6


SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -

The Sand Springs Police Department confirmed the body was found and detectives are investigating.

News On 6 was at the scene near 2400 South Highway 97 around 9 p.m. where the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office was investigating.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

