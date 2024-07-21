Body Recovered In Sand Springs, Investigation Underway

Sunday, July 21st 2024, 8:38 am
A body was recovered near the Arkansas River in Sand Springs on Saturday, police confirmed.
The Sand Springs Police Department confirmed the body was found and detectives are investigating.
News On 6 was at the scene near 2400 South Highway 97 around 9 p.m. where the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office was investigating.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
