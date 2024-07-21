Body Recovered In Sand Springs, Investigation Underway

A body was recovered near the Arkansas River in Sand Springs on Saturday, police confirmed.

By: News On 6

-

A body was recovered near the Arkansas River in Sand Springs on Saturday, police confirmed.

The Sand Springs Police Department confirmed the body was found and detectives are investigating.

News On 6 was at the scene near 2400 South Highway 97 around 9 p.m. where the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office was investigating.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.