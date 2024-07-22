Tulsa Traffic Advisories: What You Need To Know (July 22, 2024)

Get the latest updates on Tulsa road closures and traffic advisories for this week, including US-75, US-412, and I-244.

Here's what you need to know:

US-75 on-ramp from 86th St. N.

Closure Date: Tuesday Time: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Details: The southbound US-75 on-ramp from 86th St. N. will be closed for surface repairs.

US-412 at 129th W. Ave. in Sand Springs

Closure Date: Tuesday Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details: Westbound US-412 will be narrowed to one lane for guardrail repairs.

US-412 at 81st W. Ave. in Sand Springs

Closure Date: Tuesday Time: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Details: East and westbound US-412 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction for traffic reconfiguration. Motorists should be aware of new traffic alignments once this work is completed. Project Duration: Through February 2025 Details: US-412 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction for bridge rehabilitation.

US-75 at 201st St. near Glenpool

Closure Date: Tuesday Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details: North and southbound US-75 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction for surface repairs.

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Projects

Note: All projects are weather permitting.

I-44/Turner Turnpike near SH-66 at Heyburn in Creek Co.

Closure Date: Monday night Time: Through 10 p.m. Details: Westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike will be narrowed to one lane between mm 203-201 for barrier wall and shoulder repairs. Expect narrowed lanes and no shoulder when the lane reopens.

I-44/Turner Turnpike near Heyburn

Closure Duration: Through summer Details: Motorists can expect shoulder closures between mm 201-203 for turnpike widening to six lanes. Expect narrow lanes and reduced speed limits. SH-66 will be intermittently narrowed where it intersects with I-44/Turner Turnpike at mm 202 for new interchange ramps construction.

Ongoing Highway Construction Projects

I-244 at I-44 and US-75

Project Duration: Through spring 2025 Details: Eastbound I-244 closed at I-44 and US-75 split. I-244 narrowed to two lanes between US-75 and the Arkansas River bridge. Westbound I-244/southbound US-75 off-ramp to 23rd St. closed. Westbound I-244/southbound US-75 on-ramp from Southwest Blvd. near 23rd St. closed.

I-244 Ramp to SH-11

Closure Duration: Through late 2024 Details: Eastbound I-244/US-412 ramp to westbound SH-11 (mm 12B) closed for bridge rehabilitation. Detour via Mingo Rd. (mm 13A).

I-244 Near US-75 (NE corner IDL)

Closure Duration: Through summer Details: Eastbound I-244 narrowed to one lane at the US-75 junction for bridge rehabilitation.

US-75 Off-Ramp to 7th St. (E leg IDL)

Closure Duration: Through summer 2024 Details: Northbound US-75 off-ramp to 7th St. closed for bridge rehabilitation.

US-412 at 81st W. Ave. in Sand Springs

Project Duration: Through February 2025 Details: US-412 reduced to two lanes in each direction for bridge rehabilitation.

33rd W. Ave. at I-44

Project Duration: Through summer 2024 Details: Street widening project with current impacts including: Westbound I-44 off- and on-ramps at 33rd W. Ave. (mm 223C) closed. 33rd W. Ave. between 51st St. and Skelly Dr. closed.

SH-97 in Sand Springs

Project Duration: Through spring 2025 Details: SH-97 pavement reconstruction with two lanes maintained during peak hours. Center turn lanes at US-412 closed.

SH-97 at 81st St. in Sapulpa

Project Duration: Through summer 2024 Details: SH-97 narrowed to one lane in each direction near 81st St. for intersection improvement. Center median closed through early August.

SH-51 at Muskogee Turnpike in Broken Arrow

Project Duration: Through summer 2024 Details: Westbound SH-51 narrowed to two lanes at SH-351/Muskogee Turnpike junction for bridge replacement. Eastbound SH-51 lanes shifted through the work zone.

SH-51 and 91st St. in Broken Arrow

Project Duration: Through fall 2024 Details: Speed limit reduction in place for intersection improvement project.

