'Kids Are Our Community': Volunteers Fill Backpacks For Children In Need

The Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors teamed up with Family and Children Services to give away more than 700 backpacks to children who need them most.

By: News On 6

-

School is right around the corner for many kids across Green Country.

To make sure some students are prepared, local realtors are giving away backpacks.

The Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors teamed up with Family and Children Services to give away more than 700 backpacks to children who need them most.

Along with a backpack, every kid will receive a whole new outfit, socks, shoes and underwear in the exact sizes they need.

Shelley Carson started Backpacks for Kids nineteen years ago.

This year, she and the other volunteers raised $70,000 to provide a whole new look for these kids on their first day of school.

"Imagine going to the first day of school and not having the confidence in what you have on the first day or not having the things that everyone else has. It just gives them that fresh start to the school year that we hope gives them the confidence to have a great year," she said.

Volunteers like Tim Cochran will spend the next three days following the forms to properly fill each bag.

"Just to see their faces kind of makes it worthwhile," said Cochran.

On Thursday, every child will come to pick up their new belongings and celebrate with a pizza party.

It can be a lot of work, but Shelly is happy to spend her time giving back.

"Kids are our community," she said. "They are the future of our community. Whatever we can do to help them, it's going to help all of us."

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news