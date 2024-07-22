Report Shows Oklahoma Public Education Ranks Low

A new report shows Oklahoma ranks as the second worst for public education among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The study from WalletHub ranks Oklahoma's school systems 50th in the nation, just beating out New Mexico.

The study used dropout and graduation rates and test scores.

It also ranked education funding, safety, and the percentage of certified teachers.
