'I'm With Her': Black Voters, Legislators React To Vice President Harris' Potential Presidential Campaign

Since Joe Biden announced he is not seeking reelection, Black voters and legislators are watching the Vice President closely.

With a month until the Democratic National Convention and 4 months until voters hit the polls, there's still a lot to figure out for the 2024 election.

“It's a lot of unknown,” said voter Tiffany Brown-Rideaux.

“Since Biden’s out, I've got to see what Kamala has to offer and go from there,” he said.

After Biden’s endorsement, people are rallying around Vice President Kamala Harris. Brown-Rideaux is supportive but nervous.

“It is very hard and sometimes...most times, exhausting to be a black woman, and so I’m afraid for her, but I’m with her, but I’m also afraid,” she said.

As a black and South Asian woman, Harris' nomination would be historic.

“That would be something nice to see in my lifetime,” said Clardy.

“She has a proven track record; I can’t think of anybody better to assume that role and to continue to move this country forward," said Democratic State Representative Regina Goodwin.

She is one of the delegates heading to Chicago on August 19, where she plans to vote for Harris.

“Remembering who President Biden is, prolific, productive presidency, Vice President Kamala Harris has been every bit a part of that partnership,” she said.

Goodwin says Vice President Harris is ready, and the people of America need to be ready too.

"We've got to be supersized to win this fight. We’re up to the task,” she said.