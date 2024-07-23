'It Can Happen To Anyone': Mental Health Professionals Response To Murder-Suicide Investigations

Mental health professionals are responding after another Green Country family lost their lives in a murder-suicide in Broken Arrow.

In Broken Arrow alone, there have been at least five murder-suicide investigations in less than two years.

GRAND Mental Health says there are several factors that could play into someone wanting to kill themselves and their loved ones, but the best way to help is to stay in contact with your family and friends.

Friday’s triple murder-suicide in Broken Arrow is at least the second in the city this year.

Kimberly Hill-Crowell, the Chief Clinical Officer at GRAND Mental Health, says more people are now struggling with their mental health. "Just after COVID, I think we saw an increase in depression, isolation, a lot of people using substances,” said Hill-Crowell. She says, in general, people need to look out for any noticeable changes in their loved ones, especially if they start trying to isolate themselves or have angry outbursts.

"If you haven't heard from someone, check in on them,” said Hill-Crowell. “If you think of a friend you haven't spoken to in a long time, check in on them. If you have a family member that you think, 'Man, I know they lost their job a couple of months ago, and I haven't really heard from them in a while,' check in on them.”

Hill-Crowell says suicide can happen to any family, so it’s important to educate yourself about signs that someone might be struggling.

"Mental health and substance abuse know no boundaries,” said Hill-Crowell. “There's no discrimination when it comes to mental health and substance use. Mental health is just like any other disease; it's just like cancer, it's just like diabetes. It can happen to anyone."

She says no one should feel ashamed to ask for help, and there are resources available for those who might be having these thoughts.

"I'm very thankful that the stigma is reducing, but it's still there,” said Hill-Crowell. “I think that folks are still worried that they're going to be judged if they reach out for help. The more people that ask for help, the less stigma there will be attached to it."

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or harming others, you can reach out to the 988 hotline, where you can talk to someone and be connected with local resources that can help.

