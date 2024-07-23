'More Than Enough For Us': Coweta Acquires Land Off Highway 51 For New Fire Station

The city of Coweta has finalized the purchase of 3.29 acres at State Highway 51 and 305th East Avenue for the new Fire Station 1.

By: News On 6

-

The city of Coweta has finalized the purchase of 3.29 acres at State Highway 51 and 305th East Avenue for the new Fire Station 1.

“We’re happy with that amount... I can’t wait, I’m ready,” said Fire Chief Brian Woodward.

Chief Woodward said the current workspace is less than ideal. The fire department has been operating out of a small mobile home.

“It’s our little chunk of the world,” he said.

The current setup is insufficient for 38 employees, but the expansion will allow for growth.

“When we move in, I hope that we’re able to get more staffing and I hope that we have empty spaces for the future,” Woodward said.

Chief Woodward noted that acquiring the land is just one step in the process.

“Station 2 hopefully is just right during this or very shortly after,” he said.

Woodward hopes to maintain momentum.

“Now that the land’s ours, now it’s time to keep moving and not slow down,” he said.

In the meantime, the department is grateful for this next step.

“Three acres is definitely going to be more than enough for us for the future and for us to grow,” said Woodward.

The project is now in the design phase. The expected groundbreaking is unknown until the final construction plans are finished.

The city says plans are underway for a new police station next.