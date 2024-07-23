TU Football Picked 12th In AAC Preseason Poll

The preseason poll came out Tuesday morning for the AAC and Tulsa is picked to finish 12th.

Veteran running back Anthony Watkins said they are used to being the underdogs and proving people wrong by letting the work speak for itself.

He said there's something special brewing this upcoming season.

"Our mentality is going to be very different. We can move very differently because where we were at last year, is not close to the same as what we're doing this year. This year, is going to be very gifted and enjoyable too but we're ready to work," Watkins said.

Anthony just earned his degree in May and credits his late brother for the motivation. Entering his sixth and final year with the Golden Hurricane, he said his only goal is to win a conference championship to top it all off.

"I think last year we finished tied for 11th and only one like two conference games and that's kind of what you'd expect," Head Coach Kevin Wilson said. "You know what you are until you change the narrative."