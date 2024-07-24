'So Terrible': Coweta Mother Worried About Family's Health Amid Water Quality Issues, Superintendent's Resignation

Coweta's water superintendent resigned after complaints about off-color and bad-tasting water. The city says it's safe but below standards, and efforts are underway to fix it. Coweta mother Tori Burke, with a one-year-old son, fears the water could affect his health.

-

The City of Coweta's water superintendent resigned Tuesday after complaints about the city's water being off-color and not tasting right. The city says it is safe to drink but admits the water is not up to its standards, and they are working to fix the problem.

One Coweta mother says she is worried about her family. Tori Burke, who has a one-year-old son, says she's afraid the water she bathes him in, cooks with, and cleans his bottles with could have lasting effects on his health.

Burke has lived in Coweta for about a year, and in the past month, she says her tap water has drastically changed.

"It smells like sulfur, it smells so terrible it's stinky water. You get out of the shower, and you smell stinky," Burke said.

She also mentioned the residue left behind in her shower after she uses it.

The City of Coweta addressed the issue on social media, stating:

"A number of factors have combined to create the current off-color and off-taste in our water in Coweta. While the water is and has been safe to drink according to regulatory standards, we wholeheartedly agree it is not up to our standards as a city and we are working diligently to resolve the issues. Some of the factors, such as excessive heat and heavy rain, are not within our control; those conditions contributed to an algae bloom at the reservoir. Some other factors, including some mechanical repairs that are needed and decisions around water levels to maintain in the system, were within the city’s control. Today we accepted the resignation of our water plant superintendent. We will be moving forward with the assistance of our Water Treatment and State Compliance Laboratory Consulting Teams to ensure we return to normal operation and are delivering a quality product as soon as possible."

The treatment plan includes:

Targeted chemical application at the Water Plant to convert and remove manganese from the water, addressing the discoloration. On-site and off-site testing through partners at OMNI Water Consultants to monitor and adjust chemical treatment parameters based on test results. Targeted chemical application at the reservoir to treat and control algae growth, addressing the off-taste. Holding more water in the reservoir to maximize pre-treatment detention time. Mechanical repairs to some equipment to keep the plant running as designed. After 3 to 6 days of enhanced treatment applications, if testing data trends positively, a targeted flushing program will begin to exchange the water in the distribution system and the storage tower. This program will divide the system into four grids, with methodical flushing to minimize disruption. Flushing areas will be announced on Facebook. Residents are encouraged to provide feedback on the water quality during this process."





Coweta residents received a letter from the city indicating a water standard violation. It said it wasn't an emergency but warned that prolonged consumption of water with these chemicals over several years could increase cancer risks.

Burke wonders why the city took so long to act. "Now they're working with an outside partner, and they're getting things tested and going to get rid of the algae and everything they are saying they're doing. Why have they not been doing this?" said Burke.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high levels of manganese can cause lung irritation or impact the nervous system in adults and affect children's brain development.