'So Terrible': Coweta Mother Worried About Family's Health Amid Water Quality Issues, Superintendent's Resignation

The City of Coweta's water superintendent resigned Tuesday after complaints about the city's water being off-color and not tasting right. The city says it is safe to drink but admits the water is not up to its standards, and they are working to fix the problem.
One Coweta mother says she is worried about her family. Tori Burke, who has a one-year-old son, says she's afraid the water she bathes him in, cooks with, and cleans his bottles with could have lasting effects on his health.
Burke has lived in Coweta for about a year, and in the past month, she says her tap water has drastically changed.
"It smells like sulfur, it smells so terrible it's stinky water. You get out of the shower, and you smell stinky," Burke said.
She also mentioned the residue left behind in her shower after she uses it.
The City of Coweta addressed the issue on social media, stating:
"A number of factors have combined to create the current off-color and off-taste in our water in Coweta. While the water is and has been safe to drink according to regulatory standards, we wholeheartedly agree it is not up to our standards as a city and we are working diligently to resolve the issues. Some of the factors, such as excessive heat and heavy rain, are not within our control; those conditions contributed to an algae bloom at the reservoir. Some other factors, including some mechanical repairs that are needed and decisions around water levels to maintain in the system, were within the city’s control. Today we accepted the resignation of our water plant superintendent. We will be moving forward with the assistance of our Water Treatment and State Compliance Laboratory Consulting Teams to ensure we return to normal operation and are delivering a quality product as soon as possible."
The treatment plan includes:
Coweta residents received a letter from the city indicating a water standard violation. It said it wasn't an emergency but warned that prolonged consumption of water with these chemicals over several years could increase cancer risks.
Burke wonders why the city took so long to act. "Now they're working with an outside partner, and they're getting things tested and going to get rid of the algae and everything they are saying they're doing. Why have they not been doing this?" said Burke.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high levels of manganese can cause lung irritation or impact the nervous system in adults and affect children's brain development.
