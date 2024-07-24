CAP Tulsa Connects Families With Socials Services During Community Event

CAP Tulsa hosted a community event on Saturday to help families with kids connect with social services.

Wednesday, July 24th 2024, 1:31 pm

By: News On 6


Several community resource partners were at the Frost Early Childhood Education Center and the Oklahoma Caring Van provided free vaccines for kids.

CAP's recruitment team was also there, looking to fill several job openings while families got to meet with school leaders and learn about the different programs.
