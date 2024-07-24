State Superintendent Releases Guidelines On How Bible Should Be Used In Every Oklahoma Classroom

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has released the guidelines he says each district must follow when it comes to having the Bible in every classroom. He says he will use every means necessary to make sure districts comply.

As the school year nears, some parents like Katherine Peluso worry about the new guidelines of including the Bible in every classroom.

"Schools are not supposed to be teaching religion; we're supposed to be teaching math and science, and shapes and colors; those are the things you do in school," parent Katherine Peluso said.

Walters says the new guidelines will help students understand the Bible's role in American History, and teachers won't use it to push a religion on kids.

"I taught politics, I taught government, I wasn't choosing one side over another, I was trying to make sure kids understood, academically, what are we talking about here, that's up to you to decide what you believe about it," he said.

The guidelines break down how the Bible influenced subjects like Western civilization, literature, and art history and how teachers can use it as a teaching tool for each grade level.

Like, in fifth grade when discussing the elements of a story, teachers can use biblical stories as an example.

Walters says each district will comply with these standards despite the office of the Attorney General and several local school board members who say it's not up to him.

"They don't get to make that decision, they will teach the standards, and if they try to get around us and not comply, I will hold those individuals accountable, and I will tell any of those superintendents out there, do not test me," he said.

Peluso worries about the pushback from this, like tax dollars being used to fund potential lawsuits and adding more stress to teachers' plates.

"We have way too many things that we need to be thinking about and focusing on, and we can teach the Bible ourselves," she said.

Walters says he's still deciding on what version of the Bible would be best in an academic setting. He says he plans to give districts options as what could be applicable to a 12th grader could be different for a 3rd grader.