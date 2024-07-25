Tulsa Arts District Business Association Seeks Input To Reimagine Legacy Park

Businesses with the Tulsa Arts District Business Association and Downtown Tulsa Partnership are seeking community input to reimagine Legacy Park. One of the ideas includes a dog park to serve the growing neighborhood.

-

Business owners with the Tulsa Arts District Business Association want help re-imagining Legacy Park at Archer Street and Main Street.

News On 6 is a member of the association but was not part of this effort.

Legacy Park is a sliver of green space about ¼ acre.

Downtown Tulsa Partnership is helping the neighborhood find what would fit best.

"Is this an amenity that you need? Is this something that you would use? Do you think this is a good space use in your neighborhood?" said Emily Scott.

Scott, with the Downtown Tulsa Partnership, has been talking with neighbors and property owners to find a solution.

"So right now it's not really utilized as a place for folks to go sit and maybe have their lunch, or to enjoy an evening when they're out at First Friday or something like that," said Scott.

One of the suggestions floating around is a dog park.

"So currently, the Arts District doesn't have a dog park or many amenities for folks to take their dogs to. And it's also welcoming over 300 new households in the coming year," said Scott.

Bob Fleischman, owner of Chrysalis Salon and president of the Tulsa Arts District Business Association, said the collaboration between the businesses, Tulsa Parks, and DTP has been productive.

"Well, from what we've seen, most of the responses have been very good with not just the business owners but also the property owners in the area," said Fleischman.

The partnership hopes more people will weigh in on the survey to chart a course for the neighborhood.

"If this isn't the direction that neighbors think it should go in, then we'll go back to the drawing board and ideate on some other things," said Scott.

To access the survey, CLICK HERE.