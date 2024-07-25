'We're On The Map': Sapulpa Residents React To Town Being Mentioned In Hollywood Blockbuster 'Twisters'

The female lead in "Twisters," the hit follow-up to the 1996 "Twister," Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones), is from Sapulpa. The Creek County town is mentioned several times throughout the blockbuster.

The "Twisters" movie is taking the country by storm and made millions at the box office on its opening weekend.

Sherry and Eddie Miller, mother and son, saw the movie together Wednesday.

"I was going, Sapulpa?” said Sherry Miller. “Are you kidding me? Did she say Sapulpa? I think she said Sapulpa! And then she said it again, I said, 'she said Sapulpa!' And I thought, 'oh, we're on the map!'"

"I thought it was wild that she was from Sapulpa,” said Eddie Miller. “They mentioned it about four or five times and she was called Sapulpa. That was kind of cool."

The Millers enjoyed it and thought for the most part, it was pretty realistic.

"It lived up to the original,” said Eddie Miller. “Some of it was each tornado got bigger and bigger and bigger, which, you know, that's just part of being a movie. I hope to God I never experience an EF-4 or 5, I'll tell you that! I feel sorry for anybody who has."

They say the movie even had a few things to teach Oklahomans who have been around tornadoes their whole lives.

"They're really scary,” said Sherry Miller. “But after I saw that, I thought, I ain't going in the bedroom no more, I'm going to the bathroom and I'm getting in the tub, whether I can get in it or not."

"I told my wife, I said, 'this definitely makes you want to get a safe room!'" said Eddie Miller.

The Millers are happy to be from Sapulpa and hope everyone else who watches the movie will also get to see how special the town is.

"Sapulpa is a beautiful town,” said Sherry Miller. “People are so friendly. It's a good place to raise your family."

If you haven’t had the chance to watch the movie and want to, you can catch it at theaters both in Sapulpa and around Green Country.