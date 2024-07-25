3 Arrested After Multiple Pursuits Through Tulsa

After responding to a call reporting gunshots Thursday morning, Tulsa Police said three people were arrested after fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

By: News On 6

Three people have been arrested after leading officers on separate pursuits Thursday morning in southeastern Tulsa, police say.

Officers arrested the driver, Nicolaas Rueda, and his two passengers, Jose Medrano, and a 17-year-old boy, who police have not identified.

Tulsa Police said they were responding to a call reporting gunshots at around 1 a.m. in a neighborhood near South 129th East Avenue and East 31st Street. After arriving in the neighborhood, officers said they saw a white car leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, said when the officer got out of their patrol car, the driver took off again.

Tulsa Police said they chased the fleeing vehicle for a short time with help from the department's helicopter, before eventually the driver ran over stop sticks and that led to all three suspects ditching the car at a restaurant near East 31st Street and South Mingo Road.

Officers on the scene said they caught the driver who attempted to get away by running into a creek, while the other two passengers were chased into a nearby neighborhood.

Tulsa Police said they again used their helicopter to locate the two passengers.

TPD said the driver is facing several charges of eluding and driving under the influence.