Major Renovations, Including AI Enhancements Planned For Will Rogers Museum In Claremore

The Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore has not had a major renovation in nearly 40 years but there are plans in the works to revitalize the site.

By: News On 6

It’s been nearly 40 years since the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore received a major renovation but work is being done to attract a new generation.

A new event center will be built overlooking Claremore. There will also be a collection area to showcase Will Rogers’ memorabilia collection. A new entryway will open up for the museum and officials said they want it to be more appealing for events and programs.

Executive Director Tad Jones said they are using new AI technology to make Rogers come alive. Jones said Rogers wrote over a million words and numerous biographies have been made that can be used to create this new feature.

“We’re working on AI Will Rogers putting all that information in there and then you as a visitor will be able to come in and say Will Rogers tell me a little bit about Tulsa. Will Rogers will be able to go into that and explain it and talk about it and how much he loved Oklahoma,” said Jones.

The renovation project costs $18 million and $11 million has already been raised. The plan is to have the site complete by March of 2026.



