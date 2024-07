Every Friday we like to highlight our Pet of the Week and this week's pet is Jay! Jay's a 1-year-old terrier mix. He'd love a home with another dog that can match his energy and definitely needs a backyard.

By: News On 6

Every Friday we like to highlight our Pet of the Week and this week's pet is Jay!

Jay's a 1-year-old terrier mix. He'd love a home with another dog that can match his energy and definitely needs a backyard. If you'd like to adopt Jay,